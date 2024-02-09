30 Rockets launched from Lebanon at Israel: Israeli Army

By IANS Updated On - 9 February 2024, 09:43 AM

Jerusalem: Nearly 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF said that the rockets, which triggered sirens in Upper Galilee of northern Israel, landed in open fields. There were no immediate reports of casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF retaliated by firing artillery fire at the source of the rockets and conducting airstrikes on a house in Meiss Al Jabal in southern Lebanon, according to a report by Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news.