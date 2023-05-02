| 32 Students Of Aakash Byjus From Hyderabad Score 99 Percentile In Jee Mains 2023

32 students of Aakash BYJU’S from Hyderabad score 99 percentile in JEE Mains 2023

32 students of Aakash BYJU’S from Hyderabad, secured an overall 99 percentile and above in JEE Mains 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Sidharth and Manideep

Hyderabad: A total of 32 students of Aakash BYJU’S from Hyderabad, secured an overall 99 percentile and above in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 results.

Notable achievers are Gunje Manideep Ram and Poorvie Sadagopan who secured 99.96, Siddharth S 99.95, B Siddaarth 99.94 and Alladi Lohith Kumar 99.90 amongst others, a press release said.

Students who joined Aakash BYJU’S in-classroom programme to crack IIT JEE attributed their entry into the elite list of top percentiles in JEE to their efforts in understanding the concepts and their strict adherence to their learning schedule.

Aakash BYJU’S Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Maheshwari said “We congratulate all students for their exemplary feat. Their achievement as a top percentile scorer speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication”.

Aakash BYJU’S offers IIT-JEE coaching in multiple course formats for high school and higher secondary school