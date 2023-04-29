Alphores student gets 12th rank in IIT-JEE Mains

The Alphores IIT Academy students got 14 ranks below 1000, 40 ranks below 5,000 and 70 ranks below 10,000

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Karimnagar: Students of Alphores IIT Academy secured national level top ranks in different categories in IIT-JEE (Mains)-2023 results announced on Saturday.

P Rakesh got 12th rank by improving his previous 18th rank. B Maruthi obtained the 228th rank followed by A Eshanth Reddy-250, M Abhiram-448, R Suhasini Reddy-480, G Sathvik-511, P Harshavarthan-520, K Rahul-554, M Arun-624, A Shiva Saicharan-634, Y Shivamani-680, D Vivekavarthan-748, B Rajkumar-805 and B Srinvias-939.

The Academy students got 14 ranks below 1000, 40 ranks below 5,000 and 70 ranks below 10,000. 450 students got eligibility to appear for the IIT (Advanced) exam scheduled to be held on June 4.