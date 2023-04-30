Mancherial: 18 students of TSWR-Bellampalli excel in JEE Mains

TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said that 33 students of the institution appeared for the JEE Mains and of them, 18 pupils qualified for the advanced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said that 33 students of the institution appeared for the JEE Mains and of them, 18 pupils qualified for the advanced

Mancherial: Eighteen students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli excelled in Mains and qualified for appearing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced 2023. Results of the JEE Mains were declared on Saturday.

TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said that 33 students of the institution appeared for the JEE Mains and of them, 18 pupils qualified for the advanced. While Tejavath Siddu achieved 81.37 percentile and stood in the top spot from the centre under ST category, Munjam Anjanna registered 74.98 percentile. V Rajul Kumar, Chunarkar Akhileshwar and P Vishal were among the rankers of the institution.

The rankers were congratulated by Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani and Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah.

Teachers Sriram Varma, Mitta Ramesh, Chanda Laxminarayana, Animula Anirudh, Md Rafeeq, Sunkari Arjun, Katla Ravinder, Suresh Goud and many others were present.

Also Read JEE Main results: 11 from Telangana score a perfect 100