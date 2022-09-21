33 injured after school bus-truck collision in Australia

By IANS Published: Updated On - 02:26 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Representational Image The collision occurred at about 3.15 a.m. on the Western Highway, near the intersection of Condons Lane, causing the bus to roll down an embankment, reports Xinhua news agency.

Melbourne: At least 33 people, some with serious injuries, were hospitalised on Wednesday after a collision between a school bus and a truck in Australia‘s Victoria state, authorities said.

Twenty-seven female students and four adults from Loreto College on board the bus along with the driver were all taken to the hospital.

One of the students was airlifted due serious injuries, while the rest are said to be in stable condition.

The truck driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Loreto College, a Catholic school for girls aged 12 and up located in Ballarat, said in a statement that the bus was heading to the airport for a school tour.

Victoria Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and urged anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Crime Stoppers, an information receiving service.