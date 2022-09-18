Study Australia Roadshow organised in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: The Australian Trade and Investment Commission on Sunday organised a Study Australia Roadshow which gave an opportunity for students and parents to interact with the representatives of over 26 Australian universities.

The day-long event showcased Australia’s excellence in education and facilitated engagement of students, parents, education counsellors and heads of institutions. It also covered key aspects that students need to consider before deciding on studying in Australia.

It offered participants answers about the process of obtaining a student visa and the graduate route from Australian visas and immigration officers. Representatives from the Australian government also shared detailed information about scholarships, student life and security in the country.

Recently, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission’s ‘The Study Australia Industry Experience Program (SAIEP)’ was launched for current Indian students at Australian universities to enhance their employability skills. More information is available at https://www.studyaustralia.gov.au/india.