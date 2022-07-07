346 kids killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

09:34 AM, Thu - 7 July 22

Kiev: Since Russia began its ongoing invasion of Kiev on February 24, at least 346 children have been killed in Ukraine.

In its latest update on Thursday, the Office of the Prosecutor General said 645 children have also been injured, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

The Office however, said that the figures were “not final, as work continues to establish the data in places of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories”.

Due to the relentless bombing and shelling by the Russian forces, 2,108 educational institutions in Ukraine have been damaged, of which 215 are completely destroyed.

In a report last month, the Unicef had said 3 million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance.

Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting, according to the UN agency.

The Unicef further warned that the war has caused an acute child protection crisis.

Children fleeing violence are at significant risk of family separation, violence, abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking.