“35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu” Movie Review: Definitely not a small story

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 6 September 2024, 04:39 PM

Cast: Nivetha Thomas, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Priyadarshi, Gautami, Bhagyaraj, Krishna Teja

Runtime: 145 minutes

Presenter: Rana Daggubati

Producers: Srujan Yarabolu, Siddharth Rallapalli

Written and directed by: Nanda Kishore Emani

In the quaint town of Tirupati, nestled among the routines of a middle-class family, first-time filmmaker Nanda Kishore Emani presents “35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu”, a heartwarming story that goes beyond the backdrop of mathematics to explore the intricate dynamics of family, education, and personal growth.

At its core, the film is a tender narrative about Saraswathi (Nivetha Thomas), her husband Vishwa Prasad (Vishwadev Rachakonda), and their two children, Arun and Varun. While the setting seems simple, the film elevates its premise by delving into the deeper aspects of parental influence, relationships, and how teachers can shape the formative years of a child.

Arun, the inquisitive elder son, is portrayed as a curious child who seeks logic in everything around him – except mathematics, where he fails to understand its seemingly arbitrary rules. His frustration, especially with concepts like zero’s value shifting from negative to positive, becomes a point of conflict. Nanda Kishore beautifully captures this disconnect between a child’s innocent, logical mind and the rigid educational system that rarely encourages questioning.

Arun’s resentment of his math teacher, Chanakya (brilliantly played by Priyadarshi), is something many can relate to from their own school experiences. Priyadarshi’s portrayal of the cold, results-focused teacher, who refers to Arun as “Zero,” highlights how some educators reduce students to mere numbers.

Refreshing in its take on parenting, the film showcases Saraswathi and Vishwa Prasad as parents who nurture their son Arun’s inquisitiveness with empathy and respect. In an instance, Vishwa’s offhand remark about parents bribing for grades subtly underscores the values and morality he imparts to his child. Other moving dialogues from the children, reflecting their perspectives on life and friendships, strike a deep chord.

Nivetha Thomas delivers a stellar performance, as a mother who draws on her own strength to support her son through his struggles. Her character evolves significantly, defying her husband’s rigid views and exemplifying the profound lengths a mother will go to for her child’s success.

Cinematographer Niketh Bommi and production designer Latha Naidu beautifully capture the simple yet profound essence of a middle-class Brahmin household. Gautami’s brief moments on screen are pure magic, her presence elevating each scene with grace.

The Chittoor accent, impeccably delivered by the cast, adds an authentic charm that envelops the viewer in the daily rhythms of the family’s life. Vivek Sagar’s soothing album, combining classical and fusion elements with classical keerthanas in the background, etches itself into the heart once again.

The charm of “35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu” lies in its simplicity and humanism. The subtle interplay between mathematics and human relationships creates a layered story that celebrates the beauty of questioning and learning, both inside and outside the classroom.