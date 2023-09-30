35 injured as tourist bus falls into gorge near Tamil Nadu’s Marapalam

As many as 35 tourists were injured when a bus they were travelling fell into a gorge near Tamil Nadu's Marapalam on Saturday evening, police said.

By ANI Updated On - 10:05 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

As per the police, the bus was on its way from Ooty to Mettupalaym in the Coimbatore district of the Southern state when the accident took place.

The injured had been rushed to Coonoor government hospital for treatment.

“55 people were in the bus. 35 people were injured and sent to Coonoor government hospital for treatment by ambulance,” they said.

During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the driver lost control over the wheels and ended up falling into a 100-feet-deep gorge at Marapalam near Coonoor, as per police.

More details are awaited.