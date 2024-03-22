37 mothers killed daily in Gaza attacks: Palestinian Red Crescent

By IANS Updated On - 22 March 2024, 10:22 AM

Gaza: An average of at least 37 mothers are killed per day due to the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said, when the Arab world celebrates its Mother’s Day on March 21 annually.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs in Palestine Liberation Organisation, along with the Palestinian Prisoners Club Association, on Thursday said in a joint statement on the occasion of Mother’s Day that the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza has resulted in massive deaths of Palestinian mothers and children, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added the Israeli army has carried out mass arrests of women in the enclave since the onset of its all-out war against Hamas last October.

“Israeli crimes and violations against female (Palestinian) prisoners, including mothers, escalated dramatically after October 7, 2023, with the most prominent being the arrest of mothers as hostages to pressure their husbands or sons and their detention in very harsh conditions,” said the statement.

The majority of female Palestinian prisoners, including social activists, were arrested on charges related to incitement or administrative detention.

It called on international women’s organisations and movements to bear their responsibilities in the face of the “horrific crimes” against Palestinian women, including female prisoners held by Israel.