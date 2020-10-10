38-year-old man brutally murdered in Hyderabad

According to the police, Rashed Ali (38), a resident of Al Jubail colony in Chandrayangutta, was facing some mental health issues

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was found murdered near the Falaknuma railway bridge in the old city on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, Rashed Ali (38), a resident of Al Jubail colony in Chandrayangutta, was facing some mental health issues. “He left his house on Friday night and did not return home. On Saturday afternoon, his body was found in the bushes a little away from the Falaknuma railway tracks. His throat was found slit using a sharp edged weapon,” MA Majed, ACP (Falaknuma) said.

The police have formed three teams to probe the case and are checking CCTV camera footage from the are.

