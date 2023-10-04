4.27 lakh Bathukamma sarees to be distributed in Khammam: Puvvada

As many as 1.02 crore sarees with 250 designs were being distributed across the State spending Rs. 354 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed Bathukamma sarees to women in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: All arrangements have been made for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees to women to celebrate Bathukamma festival in the district, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

As many as 4.27 lakh sarees would be distributed across the district and distribution centres have been set up in all the mandals and villages, the minister said speaking after formally launching Bathukamma sarees distribution here on Wednesday.

The State government has been distributing gifts to members of all religions to celebrate their festivals. As many as 1.02 crore sarees with 250 designs were being distributed across the State spending Rs. 354 crore.

Distribution of Bathukamma sarees also ensured work to handloom workers. Nearly 5.81 crore sarees have been distributed to women from 2017 to 2022. Bathukamma celebrated with great enthusiasm by women symbolises Telangana State’s self-esteem globally, Ajay Kumar said.

Later in the day, the minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development works of Rs.1.77 crore in the city. Khammam has been competing with Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet constituencies in terms of development. He also distributed Gruha Lakshmi sanction orders to beneficiaries.

Ajay Kumar said that Khammam, which was once at the bottom of the development line, was now at the top and many districts and municipalities were taking Khammam as an example, he noted. It was no exaggeration to say that the constituencies of neighbouring States were also following the development that had taken place in Khammam.

The minister described Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, as the ‘Man of the Parks’ and said the Khammam Corporation secured the second place after Hyderabad pushing aside Warangal and Karimnagar Corporations in terms of development.