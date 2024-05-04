Watch: Telangana Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy slaps woman

On Friday, a video depicting the former minister slapping a woman while campaigning spread widely across social media platforms.

By IANS Updated On - 4 May 2024, 10:20 AM

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and party candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency T. Jeevan Reddy, has landed in a controversy after he slapped a woman.

Congress Nizamabad candidate Jeevan Reddy…… Recently CM Revanth Reddy Announced he would be Union Agriculture Minister once INDIA alliance comes to power pic.twitter.com/K0GS5vtdDg — Naveena (@TheNaveena) May 3, 2024

The incident occurred in a village in the Armur Assembly segment when the Congress candidate was campaigning along with some other leaders.

Jeevan Reddy allegedly slapped the woman, a labourer under rural employment guarantee scheme, when she told him that she will vote for ‘flower’ symbol in the May 13 election.

She lamented that she had voted for the Congress in the recent Assembly elections, but she is not getting pension. The Congress candidate was accompanied by P. Vinay Kumar Reddy, who lost the Assembly election from Armur.

Armur is one of the seven Assembly segments under Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress has fielded Jeevan Reddy against sitting MP D. Arvind of BJP.