Villages in Telangana flourishing with greenery, water: Kavitha

Kavitha said women are celebrating Bathukamma festival on a grand scale across Telangana and emphasized need to explain to children about the festival and tradition

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

MLC K Kavitha addressing the gathering while particiapting in bathukamma celebrations held in Vivekananda mini stadium in Jagtial on Tuesday.

Jagtial: BRS MLC K Kavitha said villages in the State were flourishing with greenery and plenty of water as a result of the initiatives taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Participating in Bathukamma celebrations held in the Vivekananda mini-stadium, Jagtial town on Tuesday evening, she said women were celebrating Bathukamma festival on a grand scale across the State and emphasized the need to explain to children about the festival and tradition.

Earlier in the afternoon, she prepared a Bathukamma in the house of BRS Jagtial town president Gattu Sathish. On her arrival to the town, local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasanth and others received the MLC.