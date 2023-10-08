4.3 Magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Sea on October 8: NCS

By ANI Published Date - 10:30 AM, Sun - 8 October 23

The tremors struck at 03:20 AM on October 8 and according to NCS, the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 03:20:02 IST, Lat: 10.83 & Long: 93.23, Depth:10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India,” NCS posted on X.

