4 advocates, 2 judicial officers appointed high court judges

By IANS Published Date - 09:24 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

New Delhi: Four advocates and two judicial officers were on Friday elevated as judges of two high courts.

Separately, 15 additional judges of five high courts — Bombay, Calcutta, Gauhati, Kerala and Chhattisgarh — were elevated as judges or ‘permanent judges’, the law ministry said.

Advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi and judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla were appointed as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Advocates L N Alishetty and A K Jukanti and judicial officer Sujana Kalasikam were appointed as additional judges of the Telangana High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is called ‘permanent judges’.