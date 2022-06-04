44 buffalos washed away in flood flow canal in Jagtial

Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Jagtial: As many as 44 buffalos were washed away in flood water released into flood flow canal (FFC) near Muthyampet of Malyala mandal on Saturday. Irrigation officials have released water into the flood flow canal from Rampur pump house. Buffalos, which got down into the canal to quench thirst, washed away as heavy water flowing hit them all of sudden. Buffalo-keepers informed the villagers, who alerted irrigation officials. After knowing about the incident, pump house officials stalled the release of water into the canal. While some of the buffalos managed to come out of the canal, a few were washed away in the water. It is not clear that how many buffalos died.