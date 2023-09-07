Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
Home | India | 5 Dead Several Injured In Road Accident In Hanumangarh

5 dead, several injured in road accident in Hanumangarh

The accident occurred on the Hanumangarh-Jaipur highway near Sardarshahr when the car was coming from Pallu town, they said.

By PTI
Published Date - 11:51 PM, Thu - 7 September 23
5 dead, several injured in road accident in Hanumangarh

Jaipur: Five people died and several more were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Hanumangarh-Jaipur highway near Sardarshahr when the car was coming from Pallu town, they said.

“Five people, including four women, were killed in the accident and over a dozen people were injured,” Bhanipura Station House Officer Gaurav Khidia said.

He said the injured were rushed to a hospital in Sardarshahr, from where some were referred to Bikaner.

The deceased were identified as Kamla Devi, Anna Ram, Santosh, Monika and Saroj.

Related News

Latest News