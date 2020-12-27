5 Naxals arrested, arms and ammunition seized in Jharkhand

A live bullet including a rifle and a pistol, have been recovered from three of them, informed Gumla SP, H P Janardhanan

Gumla: Jharkhand Police arrested five Naxals and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Gumla district on Saturday.

According to the police they belonged to Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC). Gumla’s Superintendent of Police, H P Janardhanan said, “A live bullet including a rifle and a pistol, have been recovered from three of them.”

Janardhanan had received information that the arrested Naxalite was involved in money laundering from traders.

Police believed there were other members of the group who managed to escape.