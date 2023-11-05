5-year-old Punjab girl’s life saved from rare liver disorder

Hyderabad: Surgeons at SLG Hospitals have successfully treated a 5-year-old girl hailing from Punjab, who was suffering from a vascular disorder of liver. The hospital surgeons, led by surgical Gastroenterology Dr Pavan Kumar, conducted a life-saving splenectomy on the young girl, a press release said.

Diagnostic tests revealed that the child was afflicted with Extra Hepatic Portal Vein Obstruction, a condition that obstructs the portal vein responsible for supplying blood to the liver. As a result, collaterals had formed around the blocked vein, leading to life-threatening bleeding.Additionally, her spleen had enlarged, causing a significant decrease in hemoglobin, platelet count, and white blood cell levels.

The course of treatment involved a splenectomy, the surgical removal of the spleen, which was causing significant health issues. Before the procedure, the collaterals around the liver were disconnected to prevent internal bleeding.

The spleen typically plays a crucial role in regulating the body’s levels of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. However, in this particular case, it was found to be the source of the problems, necessitating its removal, Dr Pavan Kumar said.