Army jawan from Karimnagar dies by suicide in Punjab

A native of Godishala of Saidapur mandal, Ramakrishna joined the Army five years ago. He was a bachelor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Karimnagar: Army jawan Nelli Ramakrishna died, allegedly by suicide, on the Punjab border late on Friday night. The exact reason for his decision is not yet known, but according to information received by his relatives here, he is said to have ended his life by hanging at his camp.

He was a bachelor. Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and others expressed condolences over the death of the army jawan.