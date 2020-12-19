5 years of ‘Bajirao Mastani’: Priyanka Chopra recalls glorious experience

The ‘Fashion’ actor took to Twitter to share a special video reel featuring excerpts from the film.

The 38-year-old actor went on to pen down a short note about the film and congratulated the team for five glorious years.

By | Published: 11:47 am

New Delhi: As her superhit film ‘Bajirao Mastani’ clocked in five years on Friday, former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered the “glorious experience” of playing the role of Kashi.

Strength of a warrior, heart of a lover – this is the essence of Bajirao. Until his last breath, he fought valiantly, both for his motherland & his love, ensuring his legacy is eternally etched in history.#5YearsOfBajiraoMastani #BajiraoMastani @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/frpmBnYf1p — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) December 18, 2020

The ‘Fashion’ actor took to Twitter to share a special video reel featuring excerpts from the film.

The 38-year-old actor went on to pen down a short note about the film and congratulated the team for five glorious years.

“With extremely fond memories of a glorious experience playing the gentle strength of Kashi we celebrate the #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani,” she tweeted along with the video.

“Congratulations Sanjay sir @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @tanviazmi and everyone on the team,” her tweet further read.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also composed its soundtrack, the historical drama is based on the Marathi novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar, ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

It narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife.