500-bed hospital in Sangareddy soon: Health Minister

Since the existing district general hospital was being handed over to the Government Medical College in Sangareddy, the government would build another hospital to cater to the needs of citizens in Sangareddy and neighbouring districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 08:39 PM

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is checking the stocks at drug store in government hospital Sangareddy on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha said a 500-bed hospital would come up on the Medical College premises.

Collector Valluru Kranthi, Director of Medical Education Dr N Vani and and others were present.