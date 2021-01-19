50kg ganja seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The East Zone Task Force on Monday arrested three drug peddlers at Chatrinaka and seized about 50 kg of marijuana from their possession. Based on a tip off, the Task Force, led by Inspector Srinivas nabbed the trio and seized the drug from them. They are suspected to have procured the drug from dealers in Andhra Pradesh and were selling to customers in Hyderabad. According to sources, they are being currently questioned on the source of the drug and their links with similar gangs. They were handed over to the Chatrinaka police for further investigation.