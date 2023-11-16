5,368 wall clocks with pics of Congress candidate found in Manthani

A total of 5,368 wall clocks worth Rs 1.96 lakh were found in the vehicle
Peddapalli: Election authorities are learned to have seized walk clocks with pictures of Manthani Congress candidate Duddilla Sridhar Babu.
While conducting vehicle checking at a petrol bunk in Manthani town later on Wednesday night, a flying squad and statistical team reportedly found a DCM van carrying plastic wall clocks which had the photos of Sridhar Babu.
A total of 5,368 wall clocks worth Rs 1.96 lakh were found in the vehicle. Reportedly purchased in Malakpet of Hyderabad, the clocks were reportedly being shifted to Kataram for distribution. Election authorities have shifted the vehicle to Manthani police station.