Vijayashanthi quits BJP, likely to join Congress

Vijayashanthi is likely to join the Congress during Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:52 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: Actor-politician and senior BJP leader Vijayashanthi has resigned from the party on Wednesday. She is likely to join the Congress during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the State.

She sent her resignation letter to BJP State unit president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday evening. She was unhappy with the functioning of the party for some time and was keeping away from party activities. She was denied a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls and was not even included in the BJP’s star campaigners list.

There were earlier reports that she would be leaving the party along with former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and former MP G Vivek Venkatswamy. Though the two left the party, she had stayed back. However, with her being totally sidelined by the party leadership, she too decided to leave the party.