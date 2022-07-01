54 beneficiaries belonging to nomadic tribe get 2 BHK houses in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Siddipet: As many as 54 nomadic tribes in Gatla Malyala and Baddipaduga villages were given 2 BHK houses in the Siddipet district on Friday. While the government has built 30 2-BHK houses for Vaddera Colony residents at Baddipadugua village, another 24 houses were built for Gangireddula Community people at Gatla Malayala village. These 54 families, which used to live in thatched houses until now, thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao for building such wonderful homes for them. The beneficiaries said that it was a lifetime dream for many of them to have a such house.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who participated in a mass house warming ceremony in these two villages on Friday, has assured to grant Rs 3 lakh to leftover homeless people in these two villages to help them build houses on their own lands shortly. Since the Chief Minister wanted to see every family in the State live in a comfortable home, Rao said that the Telangana government has launched a 2-BHK house scheme. He has handed over the certificates and exchanged sweets with the beneficiaries. The Minister has participated in multiple programmes in Nanganur Mandal on Friday evening.