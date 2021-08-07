569 new Covid cases, four fatalities reported in Telangana

The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Saturday, was 8,582

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday reported 569 new Covid infections and four fatalities taking the cumulative number of deaths to 3,823 and the total number of positive cases to 6,48,957. The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Saturday, was 8,582.

A total of 1,05,201 tests were conducted on Saturday of which results of 1,414 samples were awaited, while 657 individuals recovered with a recovery rate of 98.08 per cent.

The cases reported from the districts included 82 from areas under GHMC, 64 from Karimnagar, 51 from Warangal Urban, 40 from Khammam, 39 from Nalgonda, 33 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 27 each from Peddapalli and RangaReddy, 22 from Jagitial, 19 from Rajanna Sircilla, 18 from Siddipet, 17 from Mancherial, 15 from Suryapet and 11 from Jangaon, among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .