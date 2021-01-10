58 degree colleges in Telangana score duck in admissions

Most of the colleges with zero admissions located in rural areas

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Some degree colleges in the State have continued to put up a poor show in admissions for the academic year 2020-21. The process, which concluded recently saw 58 degree colleges scoring a duck. This means that these colleges have failed to attract even a single student in various courses they are offering.

With 19, the maximum number of colleges with zero admissions was under the ambit of Kakatiya University, followed by Mahatma Gandhi University where 14 colleges did not get even a single admission. Likewise, 10 colleges under Osmania University have not opened their admissions account as no student opted for them. These 58 colleges have a total of 15,060 seats which now remain vacant. Most of these colleges with zero admissions were located in the rural areas of the State, officials said.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education had conducted several rounds of Degree Online Services, Telangana, (DOST) 2020 web-based counselling for admissions into various degree courses in the State. According to details available from the TSCHE, 2,18,994 seats were filled while there were 4,11,970 seats available in 988 degree colleges.

On the other hand, the number of admissions through DOST 2020 has increased by 31,220 from 1,87,774 in the last academic year to 2,18,994 this academic year. Government degree colleges have received good response from students for admissions this year too. A staggering 46,194 students have enrolled in 123 government degree colleges including autonomous ones. These colleges put together have 71,640 seats. Out of 3,19,085 seats in 814 private unaided degree colleges, 1,57,937 were filled for the academic year 2020-21.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .