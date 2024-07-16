CCBM students at Osmania University bag jobs in HDFC Bank with highest packages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 08:33 PM

Hyderabad: Seventeen fourth semester students of MBA Technology Management programme offered by the Osmania University College for Commerce and Business Management (OUCCBM) bagged manager level jobs in HDFC Bank.

HDFC national vice president Pavan Kumar and his six managers’ team distributed appointment letters to 17 students at the university administration here on Tuesday. OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana appreciated students on their selection for the manager level positions.

OUCCBM principal Prof. D Sreeramulu said 109 out of 120 students received placements in various companies this academic year with the highest annual pay package being Rs.23 lakh and average being Rs.8 lakh per annum. He also said 10 companies are going to visit and the college will record 100 per cent placements by the end of this month.