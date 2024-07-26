Disappointed over budget for education, ABVP demands to revise allocation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad: Terming allocation of 7.3 per cent (Rs.21,292 crore) of the budget for education sector as meagre, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded the State government to reconsider and increase allocation to 30 per cent.

In a statement on Friday, ABVP state secretary Chinthakayala Jhansi said the student community was disappointed with the small earmarking for education in budget by the Congress government, which came to power with a promise of strengthening the education system.

Finding fault with allocation of meagre developmental funds to the universities, she said and added that while there were 13 universities in the State, allocating Rs.100 crore each for Osmania University and Women’s University out of Rs.500 crore and remaining to rest universities showed indifferent attitude.

The ABVP also found fault at lesser budget for government schools, colleges and universities buildings, which were in dilapidated conditions, and not mentioning about Rs.7,000 crore fee reimbursement arrears and pending scholarships to students in the budget.