5G impetus to social media, PR practitioners told in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Social media presents great opportunities for organizations to communicate with people, particularly for public relations and serve as a tool to help build relationships, according to chairman of the Visakhapatnam chapter of Public Relations Society of India PLK Murthy.

Addressing the public relations practitioners during the PRSI general body meeting here on Wednesday, he noted that social media could foster social change in relationships, communities and societies. The advent of 5G would usher in tremendous growth to the media and entertainment industry in the coming years, he stated. “5G is believed to become the fastest adopted mobile technology due its diverse applications and 98.5 percent of Indian mobile users are connected with various social media platforms,” he pointed out and called for in depth knowledge about social media usage to public relations.

PRSI Vice-President (South) US Sharma observed that after the US, the social network Twitter usage is highest in India compared with other countries. He also cautioned against the increased use of social media platforms which led to high percentage of cyber crime cases in India and advised that the PR practitioners to follow the security issues while using social media. Linkedin specialist and certified digital marketer Ghanasyam Danabala explained the advantages of social media platforms in PR and the new trends. All social media connect with each other and exchange information, so users should be mindful of the setbacks and impacts of using social media sites, he said.

PRSI Secretary MKVL Narasimham, Treasurer NV Narasimham and a large number of public sector PR professionals participated in the programme.