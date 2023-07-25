6.0-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

According to the meteorological agency, the earthquake tremors did not potentially trigger giant waves.

By IANS Published Date - 11:04 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Representational Image

Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia‘s East Nusa Tenggara province in on Tuesday, but did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorological agency said.

According to meteorologists, the quake occurred at 7.25 a.m. with its epicentre located at 74 km northwest of North Central Timor Regency and a depth of 75 km under the seabed, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger giant waves, the meteorological agency added.