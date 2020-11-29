67 students of social welfare college in Jagtial test positive for Covid-19

Besides students, seven teachers and a cook also tested positive for the virus

Jagtial: 67 students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College (Women), Korutla, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Besides students, seven teachers and a cook also tested positive for the virus. Though the college has a strength of 730, only first year students are attending classes.

District medical and health department officials conducted Covid tests on 295 students and 12 teachers on Saturday, and 67 students, seven teachers and a cook tested positive for the virus. On getting to know about the incident, District Medical and Health Officer Puppala Sridhar visited the college and reviewed the situation. The infected students and others have been quarantined in the college itself and are being provided treatment, Sridhar said.

When contacted, college authorities informed that students had come to college for books.

