7 cool things you can try with Alexa on your Fire TV device

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:39 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Amazon Fire TV has a range of powerful video streaming devices that enhance your TV viewing experience by making your existing TVs smarter.

For all the new Fire TV customers, using Alexa on Fire TV devices is a quick and simple process. To activate, just press the Alexa button on your remote or ask Alexa hands-free on your Fire TV Cube followed by your command. You can use it to turn your TV on and off, control playback, navigate between various apps, etc.

Did you know that there is so much more that you can do with Alexa to elevate your Fire TV experience? Just ask and let Alexa help you make the most out of your Fire TV experience.

Here are a few things that you can try with Alexa on your Fire TV devices:

Search for content

Apart from navigating between the apps, you can also ask Alexa to search for specific content across apps on the platform. A simple, “Alexa, play ‘Aarya’ on Disney+ Hotstar” should do the job. You can even ask Alexa to search and play movies and shows based on genres, actors and more by saying something like “Alexa, play comedy movies”.

Make payments and recharge

You can rely on your Fire TV device to remind and help you make your bill payments and recharges. You can just ask “Alexa, which bills are due?” and simply proceed to pay your bills by saying “Alexa, pay my ‘xyz’ bill” using your Amazon Pay account. Alexa can assist you in recharging your devices, booking a gas cylinder and reminding you to pay your bills on the due date.

Smart home controls

It is obvious that you can control your smart TV using Alexa on your Fire TV device but controlling your other compatible smart devices and appliances using Alexa on the device is also equally easy. You can just say, “Alexa, turn on the AC” or “Alexa, switch off the bedroom lights” and it will be done. Control your smart devices with just your voice.

Access devotional content

You can also find a range of devotional skills on Alexa on your Fire TV device like ‘Shemaroo Live Darshans’ to get access to live ‘darshans’ of gods and goddesses from temples across the country from the comfort of your homes. You can also search for specific mantras and rituals for the occasion.

Access recipes

If you are someone who loves to eat and, more importantly, loves to cook, just ask Alexa on your Fire TV devices to give you recipes by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor. You can watch and follow the instructions on your TV to cook your favourite meal. With summer showing its full power, you can just access recipes for summer coolers to help you beat the heat.

Play games

Bored and cannot think of anything to do? Just ask Alexa to open games like ‘Question of the day’, ‘Akinator’ and more on your Fire TV devices. Just press on the Alexa button on your remote and say, “Alexa, open Akinator” and let Alexa rescue you from being bored.

Shopping with Alexa

Stepping out in the summer heat is not something anyone would want to do. Now, you can shop on Amazon.in using Alexa on your Fire TV devices. You can order anything from day-to-day groceries to other items available on Amazon. Proceed to pay for it using your Amazon Pay account.