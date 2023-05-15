Best Gadgets 2023 | Trending Gadgets | IPhone, Sony, Alexa

While Android scores better in giving flexibility to the user, iOS wins the game considering the smooth ecosystem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Gadget users nowadays prefer brand and quality over any other feature despite the high prices. Android users switching to iOS has become the latest trend.

While Android scores better in giving flexibility to the user, iOS wins the game considering the smooth ecosystem.

Let us discuss why and how the public is choosing a few branded gadgets over the normal ones in this video.