7 train engines painted with Vikram’s creatives

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:52 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Universal hero Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram is undoubtedly one of the most keenly awaited films of the year. The action thriller, produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and R Mahendran is slated to release worldwide on June 3 and the excitement among his legion of fans is palpable.

The makers, too, aren’t leaving any stone unturned to make Vikram one of the biggest releases of the year. As part of the film’s publicity campaign, the team painted both sides of seven train engines with Vikram’s creatives. The engines are painted in Erode and from there on are travelling to different parts of the country. The Udhaya Express which is a double decker train is now completely branded with Vikram’s posters.

The campaign has been carried out by some of the most talented and sought after artists in the country. Talents like A-kill who is a Chennai-based street artist and Afzan Pirzade who was recently awarded ‘The Best artist of the month’ by Netherlands-based Instagram community ‘Street art cities’ along with Karthik aka SS 108 who specialises in abstract art, have all joined hands to bring the innovative promotional idea to life.

Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also stars the Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles apart from Kamal Haasan who will be seen on the big screen after four years.