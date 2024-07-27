Bandi Sanjay flays Telangana Assembly resolution against Centre

Asking how the State government could pass a resolution stating that the union government had not given a single rupee while proposing in the State budget that Rs 1.9 lakh crore funds would be adjusted by the Centre

27 July 2024

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the State government for passing a resolution in the Assembly against the Centre.

Asking how the State government could pass a resolution stating that the union government had not given a single rupee while proposing in the State budget that Rs 1.9 lakh crore funds would be adjusted by the Centre, he said this was a ploy to divert public attention from the failure of the Congress to implement its six guarantees.

Addressing a press conference here, he said 74 percent of the amount collected under the GST tax in the State was returned to Telangana. The Centre had enhanced the devolution fund to 42 percent from 32 percent. In the last five years, Rs 6,177 crore loan was sanctioned to the State.

The Congress government was conspiring to borrow thousands of crores from merchant banks at higher interest rate by giving commissions to brokers. Stating that this was going to be a huge burden for Telangana people, he wanted to debate the subject in the assembly.

Some of the State ministers and leaders were making malicious comments against the union government, which was ridiculous, he said.