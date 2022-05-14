70-year-old brutally murdered in Suryapet

Suryapet: A 70-years old man Pagadala Janardhan Reddy was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Mothey in the district after mid-night of Friday.

A group of four to five people attacked Janardhan Reddy with hunting sickles at 1 am when he was sleeping in the open place of his house at the village. His grandson, who tried to stop the attackers, also received injuries on his hands.

Mothey Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar said that it was suspected that land dispute could be a reason for the incident. We are trying to identify and arrest the persons involved the murder.

