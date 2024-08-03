70-year-old woman thrashed by relatives in Diu; case registered

Published Date - 3 August 2024, 04:19 PM

Diu: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed by her relatives over a family dispute in Diu district of the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, police said on Saturday.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred earlier this week, surfaced on social media, and the police have registered a non-cognizable offence under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

Footage of the incident that took place at Bucharwada village on July 31 showed two men beating the woman with a stick and slapping her, he said.

The victim, Sonaben Bhagwan, suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

“Around 4 pm on July 31, we received information that two persons, identified as Manish Premji and Premji Babu, were beating up an old woman. The victim’s son lodged a complaint,” said Superintendent of Police, Diu, Piyush Fulzele.

A non-cognizable offence was registered at Diu police station under provisions of the BNS related to intentional insult, causing hurt, among others, he said.

Since it is a non-cognizable offence, the police will take action against the accused once the court grants permission.