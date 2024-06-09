77.49% appeared for Group-I prelims in Nizamabad

The collector visited several examination centres and enquired about the arrangements and the procedures being followed by the officials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 June 2024, 06:18 PM

Nizamabad: Around 77.49 percent of the candidates appeared for the Group-1 prelims examination conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Sunday.

Out of 12,833 candidates applied for the exam from the district, 9945 appeared for the exam and 2888 were absent. According to District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, the prelims examinations ended smoothly in a peaceful environment without any glitches due to extensive arrangements made by the district administration.

Earlier, question papers and other materials were moved to the examination centres from the strongroom under tight police security and after the examination, the candidates’ OMR sheets and other materials were sealed as per the rules and returned to the strongroom. Section 144 was imposed at all centres and Xerox centres were closed in the entire district.

Help desks were set up for the candidates and flexi were put up at the examination centres detailing the rules and regulations to be followed by the candidates.