80k registrations in 2 months after launch of Dharani: KCR

By | Published: 5:03 pm

Hyderabad: Barely two months after its launch, Dharani portal, the unique one-stop platform for transaction of agriculture lands, has yielded the desired results with as many as 80,000 people completing land registrations, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday.

He said the portal was launched to ensure that farmers do not face any problems in sale, purchase, registration or mutation of agriculture lands.

Addressing a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that farmers were now able to go through registration, sale, purchase and mutation within minutes, without resorting to bribes or using influence. They do not have to make the rounds of various offices to get their job done, he said.

Pointing out that within two months, as many as 1.6 lakh people booked slots and 80,000 had already completed their registrations, Chandrashekhar Rao said 90 per cent of the farmers in the State had land holdings of less than five acres, and the government’s aim was to make sure that these farmers go about the registration and mutation process without any problem.

“If there are any issues or uncertainties regarding agriculture lands, the District Collectors will solve them in two months,” he said, adding that more options would be added to the portal besides improving the functioning. He instructed the officials concerned to ensure that more options are added to the portal besides strengthening it. “There is absolute transparency in agriculture land transactions after the launch of Dharani,” he observed.

