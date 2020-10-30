80th Martyrdom Anniversary of Kumram Bheem to be observed in Asifabad on Saturday

According to official sources, descendants and ethnic tribes perform traditional prayers at altars of their deities to mark the anniversary

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The 80th martyrdom anniversary of tribal legend Kumram Bheem will be observed at Jodeghat in Kerameri mandal on Saturday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the event.

According to official sources, descendants and ethnic tribes perform traditional prayers at altars of their deities to mark the anniversary. Cultural programmes will be organized, showcasing tribal traditions. Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku will preside over the programme. All of the legislators of erstwhile Adilabad district, MPs Soyam Bapu Rao and Dr B Venkatesh Netha and MLC P Satheesh Kumar will grace the occasion.

Family members to pay homage first

According to customs of ethnic tribes, family members of Kumram Bheem, grandson Sonerao and his family members would offer homage followed by public representatives and district authorities. They perform customary rituals at three wooden flags that symbolize Persapen and Avvalpen, gods of Raj Gonds at the memorial, to mark the occasion.

Elders of the village and leaders of various Adivasis organisations would take part in the event. Thousands of aboriginals belonging to several parts of state and neighboring Maharashtra, Chattishgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh are expected to make a beeline to Jodeghat and remember their hero. They would swarm the Jodeghat valley and pay tributes.

Bheem struggled for fighting over Jal, Jangal, Jameen

Komram Bheem had attained martyrdom for waging war against the then Nizam rulers, seeking rights to Adivasis over their natural resources Jal (water), Jangal (forest) and Jameen (land). He was shot dead by army men of Nizams who had ruled Asifabad Taluq, in 1940. His 14 followers and community members were also gunned down in the historical incident, which resulted in unrest in the tribal heartland for quite a long time.

Adivasis gather at Jodeghat and offer tributes to the martyr on the new moon day following Dasara festival.

