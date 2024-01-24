’84 of 119 MLAs in Telangana face criminal cases, Revanth tops list’

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh with 89 cases each have the highest number of criminal cases among the elected MLAs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 08:29 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: There are 84 MLAs out of the 119 in the new State Assembly who are facing criminal cases, according to an analysis by the Forum for Good Governance of the self-sworn affidavits of MLAs.

The Forum has categorised the cases against the MLAs as related to Agitation, Model Code of Conduct, land grabbing, cheating, cheque bounces, causing hurt by using dangerous weapons, assault on public servant and criminal conspiracy.

Of the 8 BJP MLAs, 7 have criminal cases, whereas the ruling Congress, which has 64 MLAs in the State assembly, has 52 of them facing criminal cases. Out of the 39 BRS MLAs, 20 have criminal cases and four out of the seven AIMIM MLAs have cases pending in various police stations. The lone CPI member too has pending cases.

Interestingly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh with 89 cases each have the highest number of criminal cases among the elected MLAs.

As many as 15 members have only one case and the rest have below 10 cases.

Apart from criminal records, the analysis also examined the assets of the MLAs. Of the 119 MLAs, seven have assets worth above Rs.100 crore, 57 between Rs.10 crore and Rs.100 crore, and 55 have assets worth below Rs.10 crore. Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivekanand is the richest MLA with assets worth Rs.606.67 crore, followed by Palair MLA Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy with Rs.461.05 crore and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy with Rs.458.39 crore.

On the other hand, Devarakonda Congress MLA Balu Naik Nenavath with Rs.28 lakh is the member with least assets, followed by Alampur BRS MLA Vijayudu with assets worth Rs.59 lakh.

On the educational qualification front, of the 119 members, 46 are undergraduates, 42 graduates, 27 postgraduates while four are PhD holders.