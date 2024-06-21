8592 Dharani applications cleared in Bodhan constituency: Collector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 June 2024, 08:08 PM

File photo of Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu.

Nizamabad: Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu informed that out of the 10,013 Dharani applications received in the Bodhan constituency, 8592 applications had been resolved.

The collector, who held a review meeting with regard to Dharani applications in the Bodhan constituency on Friday, directed the officials to clear the 1421 pending applications at the earliest. The collector directed tehsildars to resolve all Dharani applications within four days without leaving even a single application pending in their login. “Tehsildars should visit and examine the applications related to mutation, succession, nala conversion, account merging, data correction in pass books, TM-33 and other issues. Additional teams should be formed if necessary for speedy examination of applications,” he said.

MLA Sudarshan Reddy said patta passbooks had become necessary for farmers to obtain crop loans from banks, land rights and many other needs, hence, it was the responsibility of the authorities to take initiative to clear all the applications at the earliest.