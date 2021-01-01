89 persons go missing from Bhupalpally district in 2020

By | Published: 12:52 am

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: As many as 89 persons, majority of them woman, went missing from the Bhupalpally district in 2020, while the number of the missing persons was 63 in 2020, according to the annual crime report released by incharge Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh G Patil here on Thursday.

Cases of cheating, house burglaries by night, rapes and culpable homicides have witnessed a hike in 2020 when compared to 2019. “The total number of cases registered in 2020 is 2598, while the cases registered in 2019 was 2247,” Patil said.

However, burglaries by day and ordinary thefts have come down in 2020.

Despite measures to check the road accidents, as many as 62 persons died and 135 persons were injured in road accidents in 2020 in the district. The police seized 243.65 Kgs of dry Ganja worth Rs. 12,17,376 in two cases by arresting 10 smugglers in 2020. Additional SP V Srinivasulu, AR ASP Sadananda Reddy, Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Raio, Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan and Trainee IPS Sudheer Ramnath Kekan were present at the press meet.

