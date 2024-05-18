Water tanker delivery within 24 hours: HMWS&SB

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents can now get a water tanker delivered within 24 hours of the booking. With the help of multiple logistical interventions, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has reduced the water tanker delivery time from earlier two to three days to 24 hours.

The tanker delivery time ranged from two to three days at the start of the summer season, due to the substantial rise in demand. In February, the number of bookings increased, especially from areas that were dependent on bore wells. In some areas, there were more than 30,000 people who depended on tankers.

Along with increasing the number of tankers by buying and hiring vehicles, authorities also increased filling stations and water filling points at the division level, to mitigate the wait time for tankers.

Moreover, additional staff were also hired and some drivers were arranged from the GHMC so that tankers could be delivered round-the-clock in three shifts. Special officers were also appointed to monitor the tankers and a Tanker Management Cell was set up to resolve any issues.

To enhance efficiency, tankers are being tracked through an app that will keep track of the orders, delivery, and the real-time location of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, HMWS&SB MD Sudarshan Reddy held a meeting to review monsoon arrangements. He asked officials to ensure the availability of airtech machines and silt cart vehicles and begin field visits from next week.