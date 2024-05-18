Hyderabad team to to hop on unique journey across Europe

Susmita Choudhury, Sumanth Villa and Shrawani Kale to travel across Europe as part of the Red Bull Challenge

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 May 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad: Have you ever imagined travelling across Europe and surviving without a single euro? It sounds daunting, doesn’t it? But the winners of the Red Bull Can You Make It India challenge, based in Hyderabad, are set to do just that.

Susmita Choudhury, a fashion designer, Sumanth Villa, a troublemaker-turned-filmmaker, and Shrawani Kale, a spirited force of nature, come together to form the Hyderabad team of three for this epic adventure.

The team will embark on an extraordinary journey, relying solely on cans of Red Bull as their currency. Their adventure promises to be as much about their strategic acumen and charismatic interactions as it is about the breathtaking landscapes they will traverse.

The winners from Hyderabad come from diverse backgrounds and creative fields, adding an intriguing layer to their journey.

“We’ve gone mad in a literal sense since we got to know we’re going to be a part of ‘Red Bull Can You Make it’ and it’s a dream come true to travel to Europe and be part of this experience all together. Our plan of action is to just go with the flow and have the best time of our lives together. It’s us three against Europe,” says Sumanth.

The challenge is simple but intense — teams have seven days to travel across Europe using only Red Bull cans to barter for food, lodging, transportation, and anything else they need to reach the finish line in Berlin. Along the way, they will face a series of adventure challenges and stop at various checkpoints, vlogging their experiences to share their journey with the world.

The Hyderabad team, along with others from over 60 countries, will begin their adventure on May 21, departing from one of the five starting points: Milan, Copenhagen, Budapest, Barcelona, or Amsterdam.

The application phase for this challenge took place online from January to March, with teams submitting 60-second creative videos explaining why they should be chosen. About 2,439 teams registered from India, leading the global charts.