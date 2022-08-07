91.32 per cent candidates appear for SI Prelims in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:48 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Candidates at an examination centre to appear for preliminary written test for SCT SI recruitment, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) Chairman V V Srinivasa Rao said the preliminary written test for direct recruitment of 554 vacancies of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub-Inspector (SI) civil or equivalent posts was conducted smoothly on Sunday with all the norms and regulations as per planned schedule followed.

Around 2,25,759 candidates attended the test registering 91.32 attendance percentage.

Biometric attendance of the candidates including digital fingerprints and digital photographs were captured during the test to facilitate holding of further process. The preliminary key for the test will be made available on the official website: www.tslprb.in within a few days, he said.

The Board issued a notification on April 25 for direct recruitment of 554 vacancies of SCT SI civil or equivalent posts. As many as 2,47,217 candidates applied for the recruitment. The preliminary written test for the recruitment was conducted in 503 examination centres in and around Hyderabad and 35 other towns throughout the State from 10 am to 1 pm today.