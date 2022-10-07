93 persons jailed for drunk driving in Cyberabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

(Representational image) According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, the 93 persons were among 4,333 persons caught for drunk driving and without driving licence during regular vehicle checking.

Hyderabad: A total of 93 persons, who were caught by the Cyberabad Traffic Police during the month of September and booked on charges of drunk driving, were sent to jail for duration’s ranging from a day to 30 days. A total fine of Rs.1.2 crore was imposed on them.

According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, the 93 persons were among 4,333 persons caught for drunk driving and without driving licence during regular vehicle checking, conducted between September 1 and 30, at various locations across the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

All those caught were produced before a local court, which imposed a total fine of Rs.1.2 crore on violators of drunken driving rule and over Rs.8.6 lakh on those without driving licence.

According to the police, 34 persons caught at Gachibowli were imprisoned for drunk driving, followed by Shamshabad with 25 persons, Balanagar with 14 persons, Rajendranagar with 13 persons, Miyapur with six and Raidurgam with one person.

The driving licenses of all the persons caught were being sent to the Regional Transport Authority concerned for suspension of the license, officials said.

“Drunk driving and driving by unauthorised persons have been major causes of road crashes and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad. Hence, we have been taking stringent legal action against such violators,” an official from Cyberabad Traffic Wing, said.

In view of increasing number of road accidents due to drunk driving, the Traffic Police are strictly enforcing against drunk drivers.

The persons who cause fatal accidents, particularly under drunken condition are being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as per section 304 part II of the Indian Penal Code which would result in the imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Also, the persons who knowingly allow or accompany the drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crime.